MUMBAI — Dhvani Bhanushali’s “Vaaste” has broken all records and has emerged as India’s first Hindi music single to achieve over a billion views on YouTube.
Sharing her excitement, the singer said, “Music has the strength to bind us together and I have watched people coming together because of it. My fans have shared a piece of themselves when they post their versions of “Vaaste” through dance and singing on social media. It’s a blessing to have received so much love from the audience. My fans have made me into who I am today and the song plays a very special part of my life as it continues to bring me closer to them.”
Dhvani went on to thank everyone who has been a part of the journey. She said, “On this occasion, I would express my gratitude towards my fans and my father for believing in me. A heartfelt thank you to the entire team—Arafat sir, for the beautiful lyrics, Tanishk Bagchi, for such an awesome composition, the directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Nikhil D’Souza, for being an amazing singer and Siddharth Gupta, for all the memorable memories we made while making the song.”
All her songs have been a constant on every playlist and have crossed millions of views on YouTube in just a matter of days. She has been climbing the ladder of success with back-to-back hits like “Leja Re,” “Dilbar,” “Psycho Saiyaan,” “Na Ja Tu,” “Duniya,” “Jeetenge Hum,” “Laila,” “Bekhayali” and the recently released “Baby Girl.”
