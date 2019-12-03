MUMBAI — Climate change is affecting millions of lives worldwide each day, and countless people the world over have been actively voicing out their feelings about this biggest threat to this planet. To combat this monstrous problem, reforms and government policy changes are needed at a global level, and for this people from different socioeconomic backgrounds need to come together.
Unfortunately, given how slowly mankind is progressing towards resolving this issue, strikes and protests are the only way for people to voice their feelings at a level where they are heard. Last week, Mumbai came together to make its voice heard against climate change and appealed to the concerned authorities to demand an end to fossil-fuels.
The 4th Global Climate Strike happened in Bandra and saw Dia Mirza, business leaders from different fields and a variety of students come together for supporting the movement.
Imaan Javan, director of operations, Asia Pacific at Suntuity, said, “Change begins with you is what I firmly believe in, and where this planet stands today, we have to take serious action against the damage we as human beings have caused to it.”
“The development of environmental consciousness and the need for accepting clean sources of energy is an absolute must, so that we can make this planet a better place to live again, and give our future generations what they deserve – a clean and healthy world. After all, we owe it to Mother Earth. And that’s why I sincerely support the initiative taken against climate change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.