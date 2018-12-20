MUMBAI—Actress-activist Dia Mirza has been forthright in raising her concern about zero representation of women in a meeting held between a delegation representing Indian cinema and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She says gender equality can only be achieved if women must be part of all conversations.
"This is wonderful! Is there a reason why there were no women in this room," Dia Mirza posted on Twitter as a comment on actor Akshay Kumar's post upon meeting the PM.
"How can an entire industry be represented only by men," questioned Mirza in another tweet.
When a social media user questioned Mirza about why everything has become about competition between men and women, she commented: "It's not about competition! It's such a fundamental thing. If we hope to achieve equality we must be included in all conversations! Of course women are doing well. We are doing well despite the fact that we are excluded. And doesn't that need to change?"
The meeting, held in Mumbai on Dec. 18, had a room full of men. The delegation, including the likes of Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Prasoon Joshi, pitched for lower and uniform rates of GST for the entertainment industry in India, apart from calling for the development of Mumbai as the global entertainment capital, through various initiatives and proactive approaches.
Actress Sandhya Mridul also wrote to Akshay Kumar saying: "Great. We women have no issues to discuss. Obviously."
