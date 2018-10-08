MUMBAI—Actress-producer Dia Mirza says she and her husband Sahil Sangha will ensure that their production company Born Free Entertainment will encourage women to speak up and will care for a safe working ecosystem.
Dia Mirza on Oct. 8 tweeted: "It's important that individuals are finding courage to speak up. And even more important that the media approach this with sensitivity, care and due investigation.
"Harassment of any kind at a workplace or anywhere else is absolutely unacceptable. We all want to live and work within an ecosystem that is safe and fair for all. I hope that the strictest action is taken against anyone found guilty of violating this fundamental right. It is important that cases be registered and due investigation conducted. Media must report facts."
Mirza captioned the post: "Support those that find the courage to express their truth. Use this time to introspect. As we have. As producers, we will ensure that our company Born Free Entertainment encourages women to speak up. Already working on gender balance we care for a safe work ecosystem. #Metoo"
Dia Mirza extended support to the #MeToo movement that has gained momentum in India after actress Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of misconduct during the shoot of "Horn Ok Pleassss" ten years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.