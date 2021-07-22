MUMBAI — The trailer of the Manoj Bajpayee-Neena Gupta-Sakshi Tanwar suspense thriller, “Dial 100” dropped July 21, and those who have watched the edge-of-the-seat trailer have loved it. The film, produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra’s Alchemy Films is directed by Rensil D’Silva and premieres on ZEE5 Aug. 6.
The trailer opens in the police emergency call centre, where Manoj Bajpayee’s character Nikhil Sood receives a call from a woman who is grieving the loss of a son and is on a mission to seek justice. This woman is Neena Gupta’s character, Seema Pallav, in a never-seen-before grey avatar.
The movie also sees Sakshi Tanwar in a crucial role as Nikhil Sood’s (Manoj Bajpayee) wife, who too gets pulled into the mess.
The trailer has the audience wanting for more. And the internet is buzzing with good reviews for the trailer, as the audience and the film industry can’t contain their excitement. From Kajol and Dia Mirza to television stars like Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan and others, they are all praises for the edgy trailer, the stellar star-cast and production value of the film.
Kajol took to her social media account and wrote, “Great to hear some exciting news this morning. Dial 100, your trailer really got me. It is super engaging and I can’t wait to watch the movie!
All the very best to Alchemy Films for your next...”
Shruti Haasan posted the trailer on her Instagram story and wrote, “Dial 100. Can’t wait to watch it and what a stellar cast!!!”
Dia Mirza posted the poster of the film and wrote, “WOOHOOO!!! Some Amazing people have come together to tell this story.”
Mouni Roy wrote, “Can’t wait to watch this one”
Gauahar Khan wrote, “All my Favorites”
The story unfolds in one night and warns the audience about how one phone call can change everything and turn life upside down. While Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in a race against time to save his family, Neena Gupta will be seen in a dark role where her character is willing to go to any extent to avenge her son’s death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.