MUMBAI — The Covid-19 pandemic continues to prove to be a tough time for everyone, especially the front-line workers. The police department has been faced with grave challenges as they continue to provide assistance and protect citizens on a round-the-clock basis. While many are undergoing treatment after contracting the virus, some have even succumbed while on duty.
During the lockdown, Diana Penty extended a helping hand to police authorities in Mumbai to distribute essential equipment to keep health risks at bay. With the aim to provide them with hand sanitizers and eyewear, she came up with The Khaki Project initiative. In association with Salaam Bombay Foundation, the actor has raised more than Rs 1.7 million to provide safety essentials to 5800 police personnel across 34 police stations in Mumbai.
Taking to Instagram, she announced, “Thanking everyone for their support in raising the amount. Thank you from every corner of my heart to each and every one of you for your generous contribution towards The Khaki Project. Your love and support is what kept us going. A special shoutout to Salaam Bombay Foundation for all the assistance in making this happen. More power to you guys. We are truly grateful for all the things we could accomplish with your kindness.”
