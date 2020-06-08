MUMBAI — While Diana Penty’s lockdown initiative “The Khaki Project” has been getting support from many in the film fraternity, the actress is also getting blessings from the front-line heroes fighting the pandemic. Right from the first week, along with the Salaam Bombay Foundation, Penty started an initiative to provide protection to police officers. Initially, she connected with the Byculla police station, to understand how she could help those risking their lives to battle Covid-19, and after speaking with some senior cops across Mumbai, the actress kick-started her initiative.
Says Penty, “We wanted to help those on the front-line, who were ensuring that people were off the streets. We wanted to show our appreciation and give back in any possible manner. So, we focused on two essentials — hand sanitizers and safety eyewear — with which they could protect themselves on duty. With the assistance of SBF, we identified 10 police stations (with around 2,000 personnel) across South Mumbai that either fell under containment, or needed supplies the most.”
Penty hopes to extend the support to all of Mumbai’s 94 police stations.
The actress is involved with the drive right from planning and execution to packing and distribution. “It was natural for us to invest in the project as we feel strongly about the cause. It’s our little way of thanking the Mumbai Police. They ensured a smooth lockdown and went beyond the call of duty to help those in distress. We hope it can make a difference, even if in a small way,” says Penty.
Talking about being at home due to the lock-down, Penty adds, “This time made me realize how lucky I am to have a home and the luxury of social distancing. It’s been heartbreaking reading about people suffering in these tough times. I’m grateful for what I have and I think now more than ever, it’s important we help those in need. It’s helped me realize that I’m way more capable around the house than I could ever imagine!”
“But on a serious note, I’ve had the time to think about things, life, the world in general and my place in it. It’s been a great opportunity for me to connect with myself and learn. I’ve learned to value the little things in life that I would have taken for granted. I value the people I’m close to and whom I love.”
