MUMBAI — The director reveals a massive secret as Arjun Kapoor’s character is called Pinky and Parineeti Chopra plays Sandeep in the film. Known for his edgy, quirky content, Dibakar Banerjee has now directed and produced a thriller, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar,” now set to release Mar. 20.
The film will see Kapoor play the role of a Haryanvi cop, while Chopra essays the role of an ambitious girl from the corporate world. What happens when their lives suddenly intertwine is the story. The film will see unexpected edge-of-the-seat twists.
Produced by Dibakar Banerjee Productions, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” is being released worldwide by Yash Raj Films, and has been fairly delayed after the #MeToo allegations against the director. It is said that the film has only one song that has been composed by Anu Malik, who had also been in the line of fire for the same reason.
