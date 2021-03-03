MUMBAI—Dice Media brings back its most awaited hit drama web-series, “Operation MBBS.” After a year-long wait, Season 2 will release this month. Season 1 highlighted the struggles of three first-year MBBS students, Nishant, Sakshi and Huma, and how they tackle different situations in their medical college journey. The series met with a response with a viewership of 78M.
As the story progresses, Season 2 brings to light the hurdles and unprecedented situations the medical community faced when the pandemic hit the world. The series will also unfold situations that take new turns in the lives of the three protagonists played by the on-screen trio Ayush Mehra, Sarah Hashmi and Anshul Chauhan.
Actor-model Ayush Mehra plays Nishant, a young fun-loving and ambitionless medical student. Kick-starting his career with TV commercials and now playing unique roles in multiple web-series on OTT platforms and in videos, he has also previously worked in the popular web series “Please Find Attached” Seasons 1 & 2 by Dice Media. The role of Sakshi is played by actor Anshul Chauhan, a popular face from the Netflix series “Taj Mahal 1989” along with the recent “Bicchoo ka Khel.” Sara Hashmi plays Huma and has also bagged a Filmfare award for her short film, “Bebaak.”
