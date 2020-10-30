MUMBAI—A one-minute 20-episodic Instagram series is set to woo hearts, showcasing the many ‘firsts’ moments of love between two female protagonists. After entertaining a million viewers at the onset of the lockdown with “Firsts” Season 2, Dice Media is back with yet another season. On YouTube, the show has 5 episodes.
“Firsts” Season 3, pushes boundaries and explores a same-gender romantic relationship between two young girls, who instantly click on a dating app and decide to board an exhilarating journey of understanding love, life, and more together. Drawing real-life experiences and staying truly aligned to the story arc, the show is penned by Sulagna Chatterjee, who identifies as a queer and is directed by Bharat Misra. “Firsts” Season 3 is a tale of acceptance, and a coming together to celebrate the beauty of love, sans labels.
This season stars Shreya Gupto and Himika Bose, playing the roles of Ritu Chatterjee and Lavanya Vijaya, the protagonists, who are both in their early twenties. After a month-long online romance that blossomed on Tinder, the two spontaneously decide to take their relationship to the next level. Amidst the lockdown, they move in together, only to discover how different their personalities are. Worlds collide when the carefree Lavanya and the slightly uptight Ritu explore their many ‘firsts’ as a same gender couple.
Over the course of 20 episodes of one-minute each, the show is a depiction of how couples from the queer community cope with, and navigate being in a live-in relationship in a largely heterosexual society.
Commenting on her experience, Gupto said, “I remember watching Amol Palekar's “Quest” in college and getting curious about sexuality and troubles faced by various communities in society. Eventually, when I was diving into this curiosity, I started understanding the LGBTQ community from a closer lens. I watched “Margarita with a Straw” and was so awestruck. I have friends who are queer and absolutely wanted to be part of a queer story someday. Call it the law of attraction, I came across this character here and was crossing my fingers to get on board.. Voila! And here we are! I feel extremely grateful and proud to be representing the LGBTQIA+ community through this series.”
Bose adds, “I am very excited for the audience to watch this, not just as an LGBTQIA+ themed show, but as a normal relatable love story. Love is love, and it’s about time people start respecting and accepting that, irrespective of the genders involved. I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to play such a bold character as Lavanya. She is a person who wears her heart on her sleeve and speaks her mind. She is funny but at the same time extremely passionate about her work. I quite resonate with her on many levels. The character has taught me a lot in-fact and I am definitely going to take so much more back with me from her as well as the show. I can’t wait for everyone to watch it and feel the magic we felt when we shot it.”
