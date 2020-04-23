MUMBAI — As per Mid-Day, the police arrived at the residence of Sunil Hingorani, director and doctor as well, and his actress wife Anita Raj three days back when neighbors complained that the couple had allegedly flouted safety regulations and had hosted a party in their home!
There was, apparently,video evidence that the actress had argued with the watchman in the lobby about who informed the cops. The neighbors had alleged that the two had entertained guests at their home, they filed a police complaint, since there was “a steady stream of visitors to her flat.”
The actress, however, claimed that one of her husband’s friend had come home because of a medical emergency, accompanied by his wife. She claimed that the cops apologized for coming when they came to know what had actually happened and asked how they could have held a party in the current situation.
Well, this one’s like a thriller whodunit with loopholes galore from one of the two sides.
