MUMBAI—Synonymous to a fitness role-model, Disha Patani is one of the sexiest celebrities in India and among the most followed actresses as well. While it is common for celebs to have multiple fan pages, Disha Patani has the highest number of fan clubs – more than 150 on social media. This is because she has been treating fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatics and stunts, giving an insight into her routine that has created immense fan frenzy for Patani.
She is also the face of varied brands, be it in cosmetics, perfumes, beverages, footwear and electronics. Patani is the first Indian celebrity to become the brand ambassador of two international brands.
The actress is all set for her much-anticipated release this year with “Bharat” and will also be seen in the recently announced Anees Bazmee’s next and Mohit Suri’s “Malang.”
