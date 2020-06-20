MUMBAI — The epic show “Mahabharat” produced and directed by the late filmmaker B.R. Chopra, along with his son Ravi Chopra, was the most loved TV serial in the late 1980s and early 1990s and is now being re-telecast on Star Bharat,
Among the cast, Pankaj Dheer was highly appreciated for his role as Karna.
Not many know about an incident while the team was shooting in Rajasthan when Dheer was almost killed. He was in chariot that broke midway, and while the horses went wild, he was forced to jump out. Luckily, Dheer was only injured near his eye, though he had to have a surgery later.
However, his death scene within the serial later brought terrific feedback in those days from his fans and, on this repeat run, similar sentiments have been expressed on websites. Dheer has also acted in other TV shows like “Kanoon” and in films like “Sadak” and “Soldier.”
