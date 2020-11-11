MUMBAI—Eros Now is set to release the second season of “Modi: CM to PM” starring Mahesh Thakur in the lead role, and directed by Umesh Shukla in Diwali week. The three episodes in the second season will showcase Modi’s tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat for three consecutive terms and his journey to becoming teh Prime Minister.
After engaging viewers with PM Narendra Modi’s journey of a common man, Shukla is enthusiastic about the second season. Just before its release, he shared some interesting insights on what went behind the making of such an elaborate series.
“Creating and executing a biography is a challenging task. To begin with, we thoroughly read the biography titled “Modi: Common Man’s PM” written by Kishore Makwana. We also met Modi-ji’s mother and brothers to understand his family and how he was brought up. After this, we went to visit his school in Vadnagar, a small town in the state of Gujarat. We also spoke to people around his tea-stall near a railway station that was there for a long time. We have also tried to showcase the Godhra riots keeping in mind the sensitivity of the topic. In fact, we have shot certain sequences at the actual places. Apart from this, we shot in Haridwar and Kolkata. All the steps taken are an effort to keep the authenticity of the story intact.”
Shukla added that the series is an inspiration to many who want to work and commit themselves for the betterment of society. It will also highlight the growth and challenges Modi faced in his quest to become the Prime Minister. The show will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Gujarati on Eros Now.
