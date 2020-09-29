MUMBAI — Arun Sampath is a die-hard Lata Mangeshkar fan. He came out with a self-financed album, "Latanjali-Ek Upahaar" of 12 tracks of Lata hits between 1949 and 1958 on her birthday, September 28, 2019. Yesterday, the album completed one year and Sampath has made a new digital promo.
The songs are available in physical CD format as well as digital audio and are extremely well done. Full marks to Sampath for his painstaking expression of love for the Diva-12 times over! His whistling is pitch-perfect and painstakingly in sync with the diverse moods of these songs composed by giants like Shankar-Jaikishan, C. Ramachandra, S.D. Burman, Madan Mohan, Khemchand Prakash and the small-time genius Vinod among others.
The songs include "Aaja Re Pardesi" ("Madhumati"), "Chand Phir Nikla" ("Paying Guest"), "Dheere Se Aaja Ri" ("Albela"), "Yun Hasratoin Ke Daagh" ("Adalat"), "Lara Lappa" ("Ek Thi Ladki"), "Aayega Aanewala" ("Mahal") and "Yeh Zindagi Ussiki Hai" ("Anarkali").
The sketch of the singer on the CD cover has been done by Sampath's wife Shreelakshmi Ramaswamy.
