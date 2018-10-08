MUMBAI—Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 95, has been admitted to a hospital here and is being treated for recurrent pneumonia, a family friend said.
Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of the thespian, gave a health update on the ailing actor via Twitter.
"Want to inform you Dilip Kumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He is being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying. Will keep you updated on Twitter," Farooqui tweeted on Oct. 8.
The nonagenarian was admitted to the hospital here last month too due to pneumonia.
Last week, amidst reports that Dilip Kumar's deteriorating health, Udaya Tara Nayar, compiler of the actor's autobiography, had told IANS: "He is as well as he can be at his age... He is well looked after by his wife Saira Banu."
Dilip Kumar, one of India's most iconic actors, has appeared in some classics like "Kohinoor," "Mughal-e-Azam," "Shakti," "Naya Daur" and "Ram Aur Shyam." His last silver screen appearance was in the 1998 film "Qila."
