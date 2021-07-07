MUMBAI — Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away in the early hours of July 7 at the age of 98 at a Mumbai hospital.
According to reports, he suffered from advanced prostate cancer that had spread to other organs of his body. This led to water in the pleural cavity, which led to his kidney failure. He required blood transfusion multiple times and had been hospitalized twice in the last one month. A senior doctor said that Dilip Kumar was also treated at his home by a team of 10 persons with a mini-ICU set up.
Ever since Dilip Kumar started keeping ill-health, his ex-actress wife Saira Banu had been monitoring his health 24/7 for almost 15 years now.
In his 55-year marriage with Saira Banu, only once did the marriage hit shaky ground when Dilip Kumar married a fan named Asma. After this short-lived affair, he was back with his wife. And Saira Banu called her marriage a “dream-come-true” all through, and she did not regret not having any kids as “Dilip-saab himself was like a child.”
The actress had decided not to work after marriage but then good offers came her way in “Padosan” and “Shagird” and her husband encouraged her to take up the films. “Shagird” emerged as the actress’ biggest hit.
“What will I do now? I’ve been deprived of the one reason to live,” the actress was heard saying after his death.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instructed that the funeral of veteran actor Dilip Kumar be held with state honors. The actor will be buried at a suburban ‘kabrasthan’ in Juhu.
Among the earliest to arrive at Kumar’s house were Dharmendra (who was relentlessly sobbing), Shabana Azmi, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Johny Lever, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher and Vidya Balan.
Leading politicians will attend the last rites and also tweeted in the actor’s memory.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP.”
Dharmendra (who was inspired by Dilip Kumar’s “Shaheed” to be an actor), stated, “Extremely sad, to lose my most affectionate brother in the industry. Jannat naseeb ho Folded hands hamare Dalip Sahab ko.”
Subhash Ghai, the only young director who made three films with him within a decade (“Vidhaata,” “Karma” and “Saudagar,” said that he had lost a friend, a guru, who had taught him so much not only about cinema but also life itself. “An era has gone. He will be remembered in golden pages in the history of Indian cinema for centuries to come.”
Amitabh Bachchan said, “An institution has gone ... whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar’ ... My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss... Deeply saddened...”
Akshay Kumar posted, “To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti”
Said Ajay Devgn, “Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji”
Salman Khan said, “Best actor Indian cinema has ever seen and will ever see … #RIP Dilip Saab”
Jr. NTR stated, “Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed Jr NTR”
Shahid Kapoor tweeted, “Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed. Thank you for giving us all you did. And sharing your enlightened soul with us through all your breathtaking performances. You will live on forever sir. You are TIMELESS. Rest in peace.”
In a special tweet in Hindi, Lata Mangeshkar stated that in the last few years, when Dilip Kumar could not even recognize people, Saira bhabhi spent days and nights serving her husband and had no life besides that. She saluted her and also prayed that the actor’s soul would rest in peace, adding that Dilip Kumar has left her (who was like his younger sister). An era has ended, she said, adding that she was very saddened, and that words failed her as she thought of the memories he had left behind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.