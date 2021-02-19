MUMBAI — Actor, singer, songwriter, television presenter Diljit Dosanjh now turns film producer as he launches his production company Story Time Productions and starts the shoot of his very first film, “Honsla Rakh” in Vancouver, Canada.
“Honsla Rakh” is a Punjabi language feature film starring leading Punjabi actors Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. It is the first feature film of actor Shehnaaz Gill after her “Bigg Boss” fame and also stars Shinda Grewal, the son of leading Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal.
This all star cast comes together for this fun comedy romance film, that is produced by Thind Motion Films along with Story Time Productions and will be released worldwide this Dusshera, Oct. 15.
