MUMBAI — Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (lovingly also called “DDLJ”), shattered all box-office records and is one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, gave India a new on-screen pair to fall in love with for generations to come. It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time.
Little do people know that “DDLJ,” which completes 25 years Oct. 20, was also the first film in the history of Indian cinema to produce a “Making of a film,” popularly called “Behind The Scenes” or BTS today.
Actor-filmmaker Uday Chopra reveals, “Adi wanted to do something that no one had ever done before in India. He asked me to be in charge of directing the ‘making’ and since this had not been done before, I had to pretty much invent how to go about it. Having just returned from a film school in California, I decided this would be a great opportunity to try my hand at another aspect of filmmaking. The first thing we needed was lots of footage on set, and back then, S-VHS (video) was the only viable option to do it. So, apart from being an assistant on the sets, I also became the videographer for the BTS footage!”
He adds, “I remember I would literally have a camera in one hand and the clap in the other, with a utility belt to keep all the batteries, charging cables and spare parts: I was quite a sight on set! The advantage, which I later discovered, was that all the artistes were very comfortable with me being right in their faces, and this made for some really interesting and intimate shots, which helped the BTS footage tremendously. “DDLJ” was the first film that started this trend, though back then, we just called it “The Making.””
“DDLJ” is also the winner of a record-breaking 10 Filmfare Awards, and the film changed the face of Hindi cinema globally. The film was made at a budget of Rs. 4 crore and the blockbuster, in 1995, collected Rs. 89 crore in India and Rs. 13.50 crore in overseas markets. Thus, total collections stood at Rs.102.50 crore worldwide in 1995! In today’s inflation-adjusted value, DDLJ’s collection stands at a staggering Rs. 455 crore in India and Rs. 69 crore in overseas territories, taking the total worldwide collections to a phenomenal Rs. 524 crore!
Chopra says, “We were the first film whose behind-the-scenes footage was telecast on Doordarshan. The TV channel made a special show out of the exclusive content that was shared with them. When the making aired, we got tons of wishes and it was a huge validation for trying to do something new for audiences. The BTS was an eye-opener for the industry to do the same and we are proud that our film contributed in setting a new benchmark in India when it comes to marketing a film.”
