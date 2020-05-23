MUMBAI — Director Kunal Kohli, known for making films like "Hum Tum" and "Fanaa,” has lost a family member to COVID-19, and says he is heartbroken that the whole family cant get together to grieve the loss.
The director took to Twitter to open up about the death of an aunt, which happened in Chicago.
"Lost my Masi to Covid after an 8 week struggle. In Chicago. We're a large family that's really close. We can't be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my mom, masis and mama's not being able to be together at this time is really hard," he wrote.
"Her daughter (my cousin sister) would go to the hospital, sit in her car in the car park and pray for her mother. As she wasn't allowed inside the hospital. Said she felt close to her as she couldn't see her. This is how harsh Covid is. This isn't the way to go," he added.
Currently, the United States accounts for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 1,600,782 and 95,972, respectively, according to the latest figures by the Johns Hopkins University.
Actor Varun Dhawan May 23 also shared that his maternal aunt is no more.
Mourning the demise of his masi, Varun took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he is seen hugging his aunt.
"Love you masi, RIP," Varun captioned the image.
Along with it, he wrote Gayatri Mantra on Instagram.
Varun has often shared posts for his masi on Instagram. Last year on Mother's Day, he had wished his masi too, on social media.
"Happy Mother's Day that's me with my mom and my masi. Kyunki masi is MA jaisi," he had written.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.