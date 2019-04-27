MUMBAI—Mukesh Chhabra, an accomplished casting director, as well as an aspiring film director, is set to act in the web space for the first time with ALTBalaji’s web-series “Fixer.” He will be seen portraying the role of a rapper in the thriller.
Chhabra stated, “I am super excited to be a part of ALTBalaji's upcoming show. I never wanted to be an actor, but I believe in Ekta (producer Kapoor)’s vision and completely trust her. My character is something very interesting, so I am extremely stoked about it. I just can’t wait for everyone to see it.”
“Fixer” is the story of a tainted ATS officer from Delhi, drawn into the murky underbelly of the Mumbai movie mafia and industrialists, who ends up becoming a fixer. The show, starring some of the most famous names from the Indian television industry, with an enthralling plotline, aims to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
