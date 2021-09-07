MUMBAI — Director Vikash Verma announced that his upcoming romance “No Means No” is set to hit the big screens on Diwali 2021. Confirming the theatrical release, Verma said, “Let’s light up the theatres this Diwali with “No Means No.””
Verma’s directorial debut stars Dhruv Varma in the lead. Gulshan Grover, Sharad Kapoor, Deep Raj Rana and Polish actors Anna Guzik, Natalia Bach, Sylvia Chek, Pavel Czech, Nazia Hassan, Anna Adore, Jersey Handzlik and Kat Christian will be seen in pivotal roles. He has also written the screenplay.
Verma hopes that by Nov. 5, the pandemic will end in the country and theaters will be able to open with full force. He believes that even today more people prefer to watch films in cinema halls than on OTT.
The teenage hero of the film is a skiing player who travels to Poland to participate in a championship. He falls in love with a girl and the film is based on events that happen after that. The film has been shot in Poland, and no VFX was used. Shooting also took place at a temperature of minus 31 degrees Celsius.
Gulshan Grover says, “This is a first joint venture between Poland and India. The credit goes to my dear friend and filmmaker Vikash Verma and the government of Poland. This is going to be one of the interesting film and I’m really excited for it.”
Sharad Kapoor adds, “I think the way it is shot is outstanding. Hats off to Vikash Verma, with the kind of film he has made with lots of emotions and hard work.”
The film, produced by by G7 Films Poland, has music by Hariharan and choreography by Shiamak Davar.
Regarding the title, Verma says that until now, women were called “Abla” (weak) but now women are not like that. This film has been made only after doing research through social media and other mediums, keeping in mind the youth.
The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Preity Zinta.
