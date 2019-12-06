MUMBAI — Disha Patani is at the peak of her career with back-to-back movie releases in 2020. Patani had a great year with “Bharat” and has secured the second spot for herself on IMDb’s list of top Indian stars of 2019.
Patani is currently shooting for “Malang” with Adittya Roy Kapur. Recently, the actress took a break from shooting for “Radhe,” her second film with Salman Khan, and jetted off for a mini-vacation. Patani keeps sharing pictures from her vacation on social media and creating waves.
The actress exudes a certain level of perseverance and confidence with her aspirations and talent. She has had a hat-trick of 100-crore releases in “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,” “Baaghi 2” and “Bharat” already.
