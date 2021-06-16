MUMBAI — Disha Patani celebrated her 29th birthday June 13. She had an intimate celebration with boyfriend Tiger Shroff, his sister Krishna Shroff and others.
The model-turned-actress, who is a fitness icon, first appeared all of 10 years ago — that is, in 2011 — as she modeled for a face cream. Her video at that age has just gone viral on YouTube. In the video, she talks about herself and her work experience and then enacts a scene besides giving the poses needed for her audition.
The actor later starred in numerous commercials, promoting products like chocolates, clothes and beauty products. Despite endorsing some skin-lightening creams earlier, she also took active part in a movement called “Black Lives Matter” last year.
Patani made her acting debut in the Telugu movie, “Loafer,” in 2015, opposite Varun Tej, under the famous Puri Jagannadh as director. Her Hindi debut was with the equally renowned Neeraj Pandey in “M.S. Dhoni—The Untold Story” in 2016. This won her four Best Debut awards that year—from Star Screen, Stardust, IIFA and Big Star Entertainment.
Patani’s next was “Kung-Fu Yoga,” opposite Jackie Chan, one of the highest grossing films in China, directed by the big name Stanley Tong.
A down-to-earth and gifted actress, in her limited Hindi innings of less than 10 films, she has worked twice each with Salman Khan (“Bharat” and “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”), Tiger Shroff (“Baaghi 2” and “Baaghi 3” in a cameo), director Mohit Suri (“Malang” and the forthcoming “Ek Villain Returns”) and will also play the title role in Balaji Telefilms’ forthcoming film, “KTina.”
She has also been a part of two music videos: “Befikra” with Meet Bros. in 2016 and “Har Ghoont Mein Swag” with Badshah in 2019.
Watch Patani’s video here:
