MUMBAI— Actress Disha Patani, who is currently busy working for “Bharat” opposite Salman Khan, has kept her look under wraps. It is nothing like how Disha has been seen before, and the makers do not want it to be out anytime soon.
Patani, who has been roped in to play an integral role in the film and is training hard for it, earlier revealed her name from the film by sharing a hint that it could be Radha.
Recently, Khan had shared a picture in which Katrina Kaif’s and his back is being seen along with the India-Pakistan border. The Ali Abbas Zafar film will be released Eid 2019 with music by Vishal-Shekhar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.