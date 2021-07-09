MUMBAI — Disney+ Hotstar and National Award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and Emmay Entertainment have come together to announce the biggest upcoming Hotstar Specials series, “The Empire,” a monumental period adventure drama tracing the origins of a dynasty.
“The Empire” is touted as the biggest and grandest show ever created in India and is coming soon for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.
This magnum opus showcases the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor and king. The series promises a magnificent visual spectacle mounted on a scale not seen in the digital realm before.
The show is directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment).
Advani said, “Putting together ‘The Empire’ has been a huge challenge but also a massive honor for me. Bringing alive a visually-stunning world with a solid story narrative was the main aim for Mitakshara Kumar, our director, and everyone at Emmay Entertainment including me. Right from the story to the star-cast and high production value, our ambition was to create a show that is larger than life; one that leaves a lasting impression on viewers. Partnering with Disney+ Hotstar has made it possible to bring this visual spectacle to life. My partners Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani and I at Emmay Entertainment are very proud to introduce the very talented Mitakshara Kumar!”
