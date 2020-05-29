MUMBAI — Disney+ Hotstar has announced a first-of-its-kind online dance competition, “Home Dancer.”
This is a unique opportunity for dance lovers to showcase their moves from the comfort of their homes. Within the first week of the show’s announcement, Disney+ Hotstar has received thousands of submissions, far surpassing what an on-ground show would achieve in terms of entries, encompassing participants across age groups and regions.
While most submissions have come from the younger generation (below 30 years), there has also been a great response from people in the age groups of 30 years and above. The show has not only received several entries from metros but also from smaller cities and towns such as Banswara, Jhunjhunu and Bhilwara, showing that India is full of budding talent. Disney+Hotstar aired the pilot episode of “Home Dancer” May 25.
The show will feature an exciting celebrity line-up and selected performances from the best entertainers in India. Jacqueline Fernandez launched the show, hosted by Karan Wahi. Choreographers Chandni Srivastava and Chetan Salunke of “Dance+” fame, will be the judges on the show.
“Home Dancer,” which will air bi-weekly, is the first online competition of its kind in India that allows viewers to vote for their favorite entries. Spanning a period of five weeks, there will be a cash prize of INR 4 lakh up for grabs every week.
Speaking about the initiative, a Disney+Hotstar spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch as a part of our endeavor to offer interactive and innovative ways to connect with our viewers while we continue to stay at home. We are glad to receive participation from metros and non-metros while tapping into a diverse set of audiences and cultures.”
To be able to participate in the campaign, interested viewers can login to the Disney+ Hotstar app, select the theme of the week and choose any one of the 10 pre-loaded tracks to submit their respective 60-90 second dance videos on the microsite.
The first week’s theme is #LockdownDanceUp. After receiving the entry submissions, the judges will shortlist the top 10 entries. Every week, two episodes will be released on Disney+ Hotstar wherein the shortlisted performances will be featured in an episode, following which voting lines will be open for two days. Thereafter, in the follow-up episode, the contestant with the maximum number of votes will be announced the winner for the week.
Fernandez shared, “What appealed to me is that “Home Dancer” caters to both dance lovers—as it gives their talent the stage it deserves—and viewers, who are always eager to watch fresh content.”
Speaking about judging “Home Dancer,” Chandni Srivastava said, “I am truly excited to be associated with such a unique show format. As a judge, I can’t wait to witness the talent and love for dance that people have in our country. I’m looking forward to new learnings and a fun-filled experience.”
