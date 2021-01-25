MUMBAI—For those who loved “Special Ops” (and almost all did!) it’s a much-awaited announcement with bonuses!
Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Neeraj Pandey announce the creation of a “Special Ops Universe,” a first-ever multi-series for India. Kay Kay Menon returns as Himmat Singh in “Special Ops 1.5.”
Friday Storytellers will bring to life multiple character stories and plots across seasons that will release over time exclusively for subscribers of Disney+Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.
In “Special Ops 1.5,” The Himmat Singh story goes back in time to showcase the formative years of agent Himmat Singh, played with elan by Kay Kay Menon in the series.
Following the resounding success of that espionage thriller, “Special Ops,” Hotstar Specials is set to ring in a new form of storytelling with the launch of “Special Ops Universe,” created and conceptualized by Pandey and Friday Storytellers. For the first time in India, multiple characters, stories and seasons will co-exist within a universe in a multi-series format; giving audiences a new way to enjoy thriller and action series.
In “Special Ops Season 1.5,” The Himmat Singh story goes back in time to 2001 and explores the formative years of Himmat Singh as RAW agent, and how he uses his wits and intelligence for a different operation. While the show is slated to launch later this year, the makers have released an intriguing first look. Much like “Special Ops,” this series will also be shot across multiple international locations and promises to scale up the action and drama.
Sunil Rayan, president and head, Disney+Hotstar, said, “Within weeks of its launch, “Special Ops” emerged as one of the biggest shows of 2020! We’re excited to venture in this nonlinear format of storytelling that brings alive an entire universe, where stories and different characters can simultaneously co-exist. The scale at which this is being conceived is enormous and speaks of our passion for creating world-class entertainment for our audiences. We will continue to innovate and bring fresh, distinctive content for people to enjoy, and we are thrilled to partner with Neeraj Pandey to bring alive this ambitious new format, that has never been done in India before.”
Pandey adds, ““Special Ops” was conceptualized as a universe that will go beyond the regular narratives of linear seasons and conventional storytelling, and the ensemble of cast and characters does lend itself extremely well. The response by the audiences demanded that we embark on the journey. We are starting off with a unique “Special Ops 1.5,” which is neither a prequel nor a sequel, and with this the audience will be witnessing the back-story of the main protagonist Himmat Singh! The series will start with Himmat Singh being assigned to another case, but the deflection point is the same Parliament attack that started the series of events. It will be narrated across three episodes of approximately an hour each.”
Kay Kay Menon says, “If you thought that you had seen the best of Himmat Singh, you need to wait for “Special Ops 1.5”—it is a terrific redemption story! While it’s not a prequel to “Special Ops,” there is some interesting history about the character that will unfold. As an actor, I strive to do different things and being part of a new universe is very exciting.”
Friday Storytellers is a division of Friday FilmWorks founded by director Neeraj Pandey and producer Shital Bhatia, creators of films that include “A Wednesday!,” “Special 26,” “Baby,” “Naam Shabana,” “M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story,” “Rustom,” “Toilet-Ek Prem Katha,” “Aiyaary” and now the forthcoming “Chanakya.” Pandey has also revealed that “Chanakya,” despite the delay, will be made as soon as leading man Ajay Devgn completes his many assignments, which also gives time for Pandey to attend to the web series and universe.
