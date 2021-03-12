MUMBAI—Stone-age emotions, industrial-age institutions and space-age technology: how are we going to reconcile our intentions with a future that’s arrived faster than we can imagine?
Helmed by Anand Gandhi, Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar, “OK Computer,” a 6-episode series presents a near future, where, for the first time, the Homo-Sapiens meet the Robo-Sapiens.
The year is 2031. On a quiet, smoggy night in a quaint coastal town in North Goa, when a self-driving taxi crashes into a human pedestrian, killing him instantaneously, a vexing question presents itself to the authorities—who is to blame? Is it the CEO of the taxi company? Or the supervising programmer on the night shift? Or could it be the car itself?
While the law scrambles to ascertain culpability, cyber cell agent Hari Kundu (Vijay Varma) discovers that this was no accident, it was a premeditated murder, only to be counter-questioned by the feisty Lakshmi (Radhika Apte). She leads a private organization for the ethical treatment of robots, PETER, and firmly believes that they are not capable of harming humans.
Helmed by the makers of the cult films “Ship of Theseus” and “Tumbbad,” Hotstar Specials’ “OK Computer” is an unconventional series that focuses on the battle between ideologies – for and against technology and poses the larger question of “Has AI (Artificial Intelligence), which was created by humans, and which humans came to rely on, now stopped being a boon and has instead begun to be annoying, overpowering or harmful?”
Featuring an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Rasika Duggal among others, “OK Computer” releases March 26.
Speaking about the series, producer and co-writer Gandhi said, “Here’s a thought worth chewing on: We are closer to 2030 than we are to 2010. “OK Computer” is an attempt to imagine a world of our near-future together, and laugh out loud while we are at it. The show asks one of the biggest questions of this century—if AI commits a crime, who should be culpable? It asks this question with madcap humor, zany characters, and a rollercoaster epic story. It's been my privilege to offer unprecedented stories to Indian audiences. “OK Computer,” like my previous work, is a small step in a completely new direction. I hope it opens up the floodgates for science fiction entertainment in India.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.