MUMBAI — Created in conjunction with Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and directed by Mitakshara Kumar, “The Empire” releases Aug. 27 for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar.
The press-con for the series was held digitally on Zoom. While Kumar, Azmi, Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor, Aditya Seal and Dhrasti Dhami were present together, Nikkhil Advani and Sahher Bamba were digitally present at the venue.
From the pages of “Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North” by Alex Rutherford comes the story of a young king who is faced with a seemingly impossible challenge as rampaging armies and brutal enemies threaten his destiny, throne and even survival. Disney+ Hotstar has joined hands with filmmaker Advani to present the biggest show created in India, “The Empire,” a fiction saga of a warrior-turned-king and the kingmakers who forged his destiny.
Mounted on an unrivaled scale with spectacular visuals and a gripping narrative, the trailer of this much-awaited series garnered high praises.
“The Empire” begins with a young 14-year-old ascending the throne of Ferghana, and follows his journey to becoming King Babur (Kunal Kapoor). The series highlights how a king is created by his people and kingdom and the significant role his family plays in building him. It largely features the earlier aspects of his life in Fergana and Samarkand with a focus on his personal life.
Being politically astute with a razor-sharp mind, his foresighted and fearless grandmother Esan Daulat (Shabana Azmi) plays the role of the ultimate kingmaker. Another powerful force behind him is the iron-willed Khanzada (Drashti Dhami), Babur’s sister and his guide, the epitome of royal grace who is vigilant, sharp and resilient, and as important as any general in his huge army.
However, his greatest enemy is Shaibani Khan (Dino Morea), a menacing, overly-ambitious and ruthless emperor whose chase for desire knows no limits. Also featuring actors Aditya Seal (as Humayun), Rahul Dev (as Wazir Khan), Sahher Bambba (as Maham) among others in critical roles, the series showcases Babur’s battles to protect Ferghana and Samarkand, his time spent in Kabul as a nomad, and the ultimate capture of his personal turmoil.
Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, who has also co-written this mammoth project with Bhavani Iyer and A. Turaz, and produced by Nikkhil and Monisha Advani with Madhu Bhojwani, the series brings a first-time grandeur among OTT series in India.
Director Mitakshara Kumar said, “When I started working on “The Empire,” I treated it like a movie and not a show, which allowed me to step into the big frame and create an experience on a massive scale where every detail was minutely taken care of, as we do for movies. Seeing the tremendous response from all quarters on the trailer has instilled confidence in me that we have indeed created something special! Right from the costumes, dialogues, backdrop, everything was well- thought through and holds the narrative. I am lucky to have “The Empire” as my directorial debut and partners like Emmay Entertainment and Disney+ Hotstar. It was all about a dynasty’s birth. It was combined work for 18 months, and very fruitful. Many months of dedication and hard work have gone into creating this project, and I am eagerly waiting for viewers across India to enjoy it.”
Kumar has assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his grand period films and added, “Sanjay has trained and refined me, and it is his training that I have put in my vision. I have been honest to the characters and storyline.” Asked by India-West (which was misquoted to her as “Indian Express!”) in a Q&A session later if she had taken any advice from him, she agreed. “He is my teacher!” she declared, and admitted also to the next part of the question that he had seen some footage of her work and was happy with it.
Drashti Dhami, the popular TV actor who makes her web debut, said, “It’s been an overwhelming experience - right from working with this brilliant team to actually seeing audience reaction on the trailer! Playing the role of Khanzada was challenging but equally empowering. Through Khanzada’s eyes you will see how strategy and planning comes into play and how easily allies become adversaries. Every day on the set was an experience on its own and watching it all come together as a landmark in Indian entertainment, makes the journey even more gratifying.”
She added, “Khanzada is a beautiful warrior who is also shrewd. Honestly, after I met Nikhhil sir, and he said, ‘Now meet Mitakshara,’ I told my manager, ‘Do whatever you want to do, get this for me.’ I had honestly done no prep apart from a little bit of language, when I first went to shoot in Jaipur. There I realized that everyone else was in character. Actually Mitakshara helped me get into character, drew me more into her, and at the end she did not have to tell me anything, for I was made to live the character!”
Dino Morea added, “Shaibani Khan is the most dynamic and interesting antagonist I have played in my career. For the character I had to be a different person altogether—menacing and sometimes downright scary! He had many shades—he was dangerous, devious, and felt that a throne should be earned, not inherited. From the moment I would put on my costume, I had to become that person. The detailing, complexity and the love and hate for this character is what makes him so special.”
He explained, “I had to understand his psychology and world, understand his childhood that made him what he is, and knew that this was the opportunity of a lifetime. I always think of an animal whenever I take up a character, and this time it was a panther! I had thought of a lion, but Mitakashara said that I was stealthy, agile, fast and menacing.”
Kunal Kapoor stated, “My character came from a different century, so I had to understand the thought-process of people then, for which I read the book many times, and many other books of that time period. What made it very easy was the detailed script, as I would say that none of us had to really work hard. The writers (Bhavani Iyer and Kumar) made it easy, and I have never been a part of such a humongous product. There was a huge set of an entire city, no compromise in war scenes, or in the detailing costumes and sets as well.”
Shabana Azmi loved the fact that the serial had strong women characters. “I always wanted always to do a historical, I love Urdu and this was a chance to speak in the language. Everything was wonderful. Normally kingmakers are men, but over here, a woman and her machinations were what attracted me.”
Aditya Seal stated that he began with a clean slate, as his character was about Humayun before he becomes the king. There was no baggage of what would happen after he became the king.
Nikkhil Advani said that once the channel came to him and he accepted the assignment, he had to be responsible to the book which has fans all over. “How we have treated it is important,” he said. Sahher Bamba stated that she experienced many goosebump-inducing moments during the making of this show.
