MUMBAI—Divya Khosla Kumar, actress and wife of T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar, attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan May 30 along with other personalities from films.
Sharing the most prestigious moment of her life, Divya posted pictures on her official social media handle and wrote, “It was an honor to witness the formation of the world’s largest democratic government - the government of India. Pics from last evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for honourable PM Narendra Modiji’s swearing in ceremony.”
The event saw the presence of the Who's Who of the industry along with political stalwarts. Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Asha Bhosle, Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kailash Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Madhur Bhandarkar, Salim-Sulaiman, Boney Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapur were among the other guests.
Film stars within the cabinet and Parliament also include Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Ravi Kissen, Smriti Irani, Kirron Kher, Babul Supriyo, Manoj Tiwari and others.
Divya will now go back to her roots and hit the big screen after a gap of 15 years with the John Abraham sequel to “Satyameva Jayate.” Though she had acted in a music video some time ago, and directed “Yaariyan” that introduced Rakul Preet Singh, and some shorts, she comes back to movies now after Anil Sharma’s “Ab Tumhaare Hawaale Watan Saathiyo.”
