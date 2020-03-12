MUMBAI — Divya Khosla Kumar, who has donned several hats in her life, will soon be seen lighting up the screen as an actress yet again after the 2004 film “Ab Tumhaare Hawale Watan Saathiyo.”
Kumar featured recently in “BulBul,” where she was appreciated for her performance. She followed it up with another music video, “Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi,” which became a huge hit and is also nearing the 200 million mark on YouTube.
Milap Zaveri’s “Satyameva Jayate 2” features John Abraham with Kumar. While the first installment was a cat-and-mouse chase between Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee, “SMJ 2” will feature Kumar in a strong role and tackles a larger issue that plagues the country.
Talking about the film, Kumar shares, “John and I take a strong stand against corruption in the film. Milap is shedding light on an important topic.” But she also added that her character is very different from her real self and she has already begun reading sessions.
“I got a solo poster and Milap has written the line, ‘Bhartiya naari sab par bhari’ for me, which speaks a lot about my role,” continues the actress. But the patriotic thriller will not be her only project. Kumar asserts that she will be taking up more projects now. “I hope exciting stuff comes my way and I get to do different characters,” she beams.
“I wanted to learn about things like cinematography and editing. The hunger to learn drove me towards the technical side of film-making,” explains the woman married to T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar, who has also directed the 2013 success “Yaariyan” that introduced Rakul Preet Singh in Hindi films, and “Sanam Re.”
She adds. “I feel there is a lot of untapped potential in me. This is a brilliant time to be an actor in the industry as it’s not just about the stars anymore, but about the concept. Talent is being recognized,” she shares.
Traveling back in time, Divya had appeared in the music video “Honey Honey” that starred Salman Khan. She reveals that they have remained friends ever since. “Salman is my childhood crush; ever since I watched “Maine Pyar Kiya.” My cheeks go red whenever I see him. Even today, he calls me “Honey Honey” after the song we did,” she blushes.
Apart from acting and direction, she will also be credited as one of the producers on the Ajay Devgn film “Bhuj: The Pride of India” with husband Bhushan Kumar. Says Kumar, “Firstly, I am so proud to see where “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” has reached because Ajay-sir and his team worked hard to make the spectacular vision a reality. I am sure even “Bhuj…” will be a big one,” she says.
Bhushan Kumar ranks as definitely the busiest producer today, with over 20 films lined up for release in 2020. The doting wife is all praise for her hubby and says, “He has worked extremely hard in life. The banner was his father (the late Gulshan Kumar)’s dream and he has taken it so far. It was possible only because of the emotional connect between them. Both of us are middle-class at heart!”
