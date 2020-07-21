MUMBAI — Karan Patel, who became a household name after his role as Raman Bhalla on Star Plus’ then-popular show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,” has become the latest addition to the cast of “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.” His first look was recently revealed and fans along with netizens could not keep calm about it. With Patel all set to enter the show as the iconic Mr. Bajaj, his co-star Divyanka Tripathi from ‘”Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” is excited.
“Looking at Karan in the new dapper avatar as Mr. Bajaj was something I was looking forward to since I imagined him in Mr. Bajaj’s shoes. After six years of working with him and getting to know him in person, I am sure he will portray this role with more conviction.”
“For me, Raman Bhalla will always be my favorite, but I am blown by seeing Karan as Mr. Bajaj. He has got his aura, which he brings to the character of Mr. Bajaj, and I can’t wait to watch him on screen,” Divyanka said.
She also added, “I still remember that while shooting with him he used to remember everyone’s lines and dialogues. He was always prepared for the upcoming scenes and looking at him in Mr. Bajaj’s shoes, I am only proud of him and wish him all the best. Karan is not a person who follows the script, but he improvises depending on the scene, which no one else can,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.