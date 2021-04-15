MUMBAI — To commemorate the Kumbh Mela, DJ Sheizwood has released a special devotional song, giving a sneak peek into the huge religious gathering. “Amrit Kumbh Haridwar” has been sung by Kavita Paudwal alongside DJ Sheizwood, and released under Sufiyana Music.
Says Sheizwood, ““Amrit Kumbh Haridwar” will connect you to the Almighty. Through the video of my song, we have highlighted all the important religious things in Prayagraj, like the importance of taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam during this time, of the Hanuman idol in resting position, of the prayers and more.”
DJ Sheizwood calls it his duty to tell the world about the Kumbh Mela. “The Kumbh Mela, one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism, is among the most emblematic symbols of India. In today’s fast-paced world where tension, stress and anxiety have taken over, people have forgotten to reconnect to their spiritual selves. Amrit Kumbh Haridwar will be their place of peace.”
Paudwal adds, ““Amrit Kumbh Haridwar” is our attempt to help people to discover who they are and educate them about Indian rituals and mythology.”
