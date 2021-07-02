MUMBAI — The noble profession, especially in the pandemic, has been on the forefront, and it is necessary to acclaim selfless doctors who are serving society. This is especially true on Doctor’s Day, July 1.
Here a look at 10 well-known “reel” doctors we have seen in Hindi cinema:
V. Shantaram’s “Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani”/ 1946:
V. Shantaram, the director and producer, himself played an Indian doctor, Dr. Dwarkanath Kotnis, who worked in China during the Japanese invasion in World War II. His Chinese beloved-turned-wife and he begin to serve from their wedding night itself. Dr. Kotnis dies from his relentless work, leaving a wife who returns to India with their son. This was a biopic.
Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s “Anuradha” / 1960:
Balraj Sahni played an idealistic doctor whose dedication to his profession finally leads to his wife (Leela Naidu), a rich heiress who is smitten by him, falling for a rich man after marriage and motherhood and again yearning for a good life. The film highlighted how dedication to the medical profession and the resultant lack of riches, especially when practicing in a village, can take its toll on family.
C.V. Sridhar’s “Dil Ek Mandir” / 1963:
Rajendra Kumar lives only for his patients. His beloved (Meena Kumari) has married a rich businessman (Raaj Kumar) and that has broken him inside. When the latter gets cancer, he begins to treat him. He dies of exhaustion after successfully treating him, and the businessman and his wife build a hospital in the dedicated doctor’s memory.
Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s “Anand”/ 1971:
Amitabh Bachchan’s first hit saw him play a cancer specialist whose friendship with a man dying of intestinal cancer (Rajesh Khanna) forms the crux of this human drama of a patient who spreads laughter and smiles till the end.
Ravi Tandon’s “Anhonee” / 1973
Leena Chandavarkar played a caring and devoted psychiatrist in this film that also showed a maniacal patient (Sanjeev Kumar) who falls in love with her. But there were layers to this drama.
Tapan Sinha’s “Ek Doctor Ki Maut” / 1990:
Pankaj Kapur is a researcher, who at the cost of his family and his own health, discovers a vaccine for leprosy. However, his discovery is credited to American scientists. Redemption comes when a leading foreign institute brings him on the panel of doctors researching other life-threatening diseases. This was loosely based on a real story — of Dr. Subhash Mukhopadhyay, an Indian physician who pioneered the in-vitro fertilization treatment around the same time when Dr. Robert Edwards was conducting separate experiments in England.
R. Balki’s “Paa” / 2009:
Vidya Balan plays a dedicated gynecologist whose own son, born out of wedlock, suffers from Progeria.
Rajkumar Hirani’s “3 Idiots” / 2009:
Kareena Kapoor Khan played a devoted doctor in this issue-based saga. She defies her father and not only delivers her sister’s child in amazing circumstances but also fights against an unwanted marriage, eloping to meet her love.
Abhishek Chaubey’s “Udta Punjab”/ 2015:
This time, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a doctor on a mission to rehabilitate drug addicts. This leads to danger many times, but she is unrelenting.
Gauri Shinde’s “Dear Zindagi” / 2016:
Shah Rukh Khan essayed a psychologist who resorts to unconventional methods to treat his patients and falls in love with a patient (Alia Bhatt), who is a professional challenge to him.
8 real doctors in cinema:
- Producer-director Arjun Hingorani, who discovered Dharmendra and Sadhana, was a dental surgeon.
- Old time composer Ghulam Haider was also a dentist.
- Veteran Dr. Shreeram Lagoo was an acclaimed actor on stage and films.
- Director Rohit Jugraj is a doctor as well.
- Actress Aditi Govitriker is also a medico.
- Veteran stage and screen actor Dr. Mohan Agashe was also a medical practitioner.
- Character artiste Vineet Kumar Singh is an Ayurvedic M.D. (doctor of medicine).
- Marathi and Hindi actor Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar was a dental surgeon.
