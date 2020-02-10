MUMBAI — Actor John Abraham is non-committal about rumors that he has a triple role in the upcoming "Satyameva Jayate 2.”
Recently, rumors started doing the rounds that the action star has three roles in the Milap Zaveri-directed film, but it now seems like all such unconfirmed reports could just be publicity hoax and not much else.
According to John, Satyameva Jayate 2 "will be very different in its treatment" from the first film, released in 2018. In an interview to the tabloid Mumbai Mirror, he said: "The original was primarily a film for the masses. This time, we aim to get the classes in, too, by tackling relevant issues."
On rumors if a triple role, the actor avoided a direct reply. "Milap is still in the process of developing certain characters and he might like me to play other roles, too. But that's still up for a lot of discussion. So, I can't say if there's going to be one, two or three of me in the film," he told the tabloid.
"Satyameva Jayate 2" is scheduled to release Oct. 2.
