“Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare” could have been called “Dirty Secrets” or “Low Sex Aur Dhokha” for all the difference it would have made.
Alankrita Shrivastava, but for the somewhat aberrational (from her, that is!) web series “Made In Heaven,” is best known for pointless, fence-sitting, touted-as-deeply-feminist films like “Turning 30” and “Lipstick Under My Burkha.” Here, she excels in that department with a drag of a movie that seems three hours too long for a two-hour-plus apology of a feature film! Hats off to the Balaji team that decided to cut their losses by selling it to the buyer of just about anything—Netflix!—rather than screening it on their in-house ALTBalaji!
Radha Yadav (Konkona Sensharma) is a Noida (Delhi’s satellite town) resident living in a fake paradise. Why is that? She is frigid sexually, the product of a broken home, and even steals money from her government office to pay the last installment for an apartment in a high-rise that will never be completed.
Her husband, poor hardworking Amit (Aamir Bashir, looking like terrorists do in other films!) has no choice but to talk to one of those sites that give you love and sexual gratification. One of the kids, Pappu (Kalp Shah), has the tendencies of a transvestite and is even removed from school. What happens to him later? Shrivastava would rather ditch that inconvenient-to-her-nonsensical-script answer! Of course, the “frozen” woman (that’s the subtitle quote, not mine!) has mothered two sons, Pappu and a sober and sensible one.
Radha’s small-town cousin Kaajal (Bhumi Pednekar, with a permanent hangdog-about-to-burst-into-tears-because-life-is-lousy expression) comes to live with them to make a life in the city and Amit paws her off and on—poor deprived guy again! Why was this story not told from HIS point of view, director ma’am? Anyway, let it be. That is another inconvenient question!
Kaajal soon finds her own accommodation and works (as Kitty) for one of those love sites and obviously Amit calls up too. She recognizes his voice and when she reveals this to Dolly, Amit calls up her parents and they rebuke Kaajal instead in Alankrita’s version of patriarchy! And Dolly, by no means a victim, does not utter a word in Kaajal’s defense. In an Alankrita atrocity, you sit on the fence, and are always confused!
The film drags, and after half its running time, your patience is running thin as you feel three hours must have passed in this pointless saga! But no, there is an agonizing half to go even now.
Dolly has an out-and-out affair with a student who is a delivery boy and also works at night, Osman (Amol Parashar). Kitty falls for one of the callers, male nurse Pradeep (Vikrant Massey) and they too go all out. Now Dolly is out of deep freeze but Kitty has a shock in store.
After all this comes a climax (pun unintended) that is one of the most ridiculous and insanely fatheaded ones you will ever see. The scriptwriter-cum-director now decides to dispose of Osman, Pradeep who is not really Pradeep, and Dolly and Kitty find a dubious redemption.
But the viewer does not even find that.
The production design of Dolly’s house is gaudier than a vice-den and the songs are execrable. Konkona Sensharma is just okay in one of her worst roles to date in a Hindi film. Bhumi Pednekar had better pull up her socks in the matter of film and role selection after many earlier blunders in her 5-year career if she wants to see herself complete a decade in cinema. She is generally pathetic.
The men have nothing to do, and young Kalp Shah steals the show among them as a boy who wants to be a girl.
Excuse the frankness, but this one is easily among the very worst films among those directly streamed on an OTT platform.
Rating: *
Produced by: Shobh Kapoor & Ekta Kapoor
Written and directed by: Alankrita Shrivastava
Music: Arjuna Harjai, Clinton Cerejo & Sadhu S. Tiwari
Starring: Konkona Sensharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Bashir, Amol Parashar, Vikrant Massey, Karan Kundrra, Kalp Shah, Hearty Singh, Prabhat Raghunandan, Neelima Azim, Pavleen Gujral, Shahnawaz Pradhan & others
