MUMBAI—It was a task for the casting team of the “The Accidental Prime Minister” to cast an actor for the role of Atal Behari Vajpayee. Vijay Gutte, the director, had already rejected around 50 actors for the role and the shoot was three days away. The production team was yet to finalize the actor to play the late politician. It was a last-minute decision when a tea-vendor was shortlisted to play the role.
Ram Avatar Bhardwaj, was keen to play the role. The tea-seller said, “I don’t have any political experience. But people have always told me that I look like Shri Vajpayee when I smile, so I guess I was used to the idea of being called Atal-ji.” Even during the shoot, fans of the former Prime Minister would gather around the set to click pictures with the reel Vajpayee!
Rudra Productions (UK) Bohra Bros, in association with Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen), present The Accidental Prime Minister, The film, produced by Sunil Bohra, Dhavan Jayantilal Gada and Bloom Arts Pvt. Ltd. releases Jan. 11. Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna play the principal roles.
