MUMBAI—A restaurant in Austin, Texas, has a dosa named after Deepika Padukone. A fan posted a photo of this interesting menu on Twitter with the details of the dosa. The menu says, ‘topped with fiery hot ghost chilli and stuffed with our potato mix.” Padukone took to her Instagram sharing the picture of the menu captioning, “Hungry anyone?”
The actress also quote-tweeted the fan by saying: “What a great way to begin the year...Happy New Year!” And hubby Ranveer Singh posted on his Instagram story, saying, “I’d eat that!”
Another fan also tweeted that Deepika Padukone is the name of a Parantha Thali in a Pune restaurant that costs Rs. 600! It has “Veg. Tirangaa Sabzi, Dal Makhani, Rajma Chole, Sweet Dish-2, Special Parantha-1, Raiat, Salad, Papad, Aachjar, Makhan.”
And yes, the dosa costs $10.
