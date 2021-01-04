MUMBAI—Anupam Kher did not let his excitement level go down and welcomed the New Year with a low-key celebration with the cast and crew of “The Kashmir Files.” Kher celebrated with a lavish dinner party co-hosted by director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and and his wife Pallavi Joshi.
He was shooting till late night in the hills of Uttarakhand. The reason was the wrap of Kher’s shooting for the film, and so it was a double delight for the actor.
Agnihotri says, “We have been working in very difficult terrain and very difficult situations in extreme cold weather for the last one month. And people were getting hurt. Mithun (Chakraborty)-da fell sick and I also tore my ligament. People were extremely tired, but on New Year’s Eve,we decided to celebrate while we were shooting.”
“Then we decided to create a social bubble and then we had a social bubble party and that was also the wrap of Mr. Anupam Kher, so it became like a double bonanza for him. Like disciplined soldiers, we just met and had a good dinner on the terrace with a bonfire and at midnight, after wishing everyone we all left as we had to report for the shoot the next day at five in the morning.”
Following the critical acclaim for and commercial success of Agnihotri’s “The Tashkent Files” in 2019, the filmmaker believes that “The Kashmir Files” too is a small step towards letting the world, especially fellow Indians, know about the plight of Kashmiri Hindus. The film will release later this year.
Historical accuracy is Agnihotri’s forte and Kashmiri Pandits hope that he will undo the damage to their cause done by the chicken-hearted Vidhu Vinod Chopra film “Shikara” last year.
