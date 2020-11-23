MUMBAI—Dr. L Subramaniam, called ‘the Face of the Indian Violin,’ has released his latest album, “Beyond Borders Volume I,” a historic milestone in Indo-jazz-blues-pop collaboration, perhaps impossible to duplicate in the future.
Hailed variously as the “God of the Indian Violin” and “the Indian Paganini,” Dr. L. Subramaniam is the creator of the Global Fusion idiom. In this album, he has collaborated with 10 jazz legends from across generations and from various parts of the globe, including Europe, the United States and India.
Stephane Grappelli, George Duke, Larry Coryell, Herbie Hancock, Stanley Clarke, Jean Luc Ponty, Billy Cobham, Hubert Laws, Corky Siegel and Ernie Watts are his collaborators. Also featured in the album are his wife Kavita Krishnamurthi Subramaniam and award winning singer-songwriter and his daughter, Bindu Subramaniam. Many of these artistes have also performed in India as part of the prestigious Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival, which is now entering its 30th year.
Dr. Subramaniam’s dream project is being released in two volumes. As the name suggests, it transcends all boundaries and introduces different tonalities to the listeners – the micro-tonal Indian raag, the poly-rhythms of Carnatic music, harmonic variations and chromatic shifts of jazz and so forth. This is perhaps the only album in history to feature so many jazz greats with the Indian violin taking the lead role.
These songs were recorded in different places including India and the US, mixed in Poland and mastered in Los Angeles. The title song, “Beyond Borders,” features a heart-melting solo by George Duke and a expressive emotional micro-tonal solo by Dr. L Subramaniam, supported by Stanley Clarke, Billy Cobham and Bindu Subramaniam. It epitomizes the sentiment of the album – going beyond physical boundaries and speaking the universal language of music. An excerpt of the video has been released on Dr. Subramaniam’s official YouTube channel. The videos of the other songs will be released in the near future.
The highlights of this monumental album are the musical dialogue between Dr. L. Subramaniam and Stephane Grappelli in “Reunion,” the Dr. L. Subramaniam- Herbie Hancock duet with micro- tonal and chromatic variations, the complex rhythmic changes in “Times Must Change” with its flavor of Carnatic as well as Blues/Jazz and Pop/Rock, and the soothing lullaby with Kavita Krishnamurthi Subramaniam and Chicago Blues Harmonica player Corky Siegel.
Here is the playlist:
1. “Beyond Borders” (Radio Edit): Dr. L. Subramaniam (violin), George Duke (piano and keyboard), Stanley Clarke (bass), Billy Cobham (drums), Bindu Subramaniam (vocals)
2. “Necklace Road”: Dr. L. Subramaniam(violin), George Duke (piano), Jean-Luc Ponty (violin), Stanley Clarke (bass), Billy Cobham (drums)
3. “When it’s Dark”: Dr. L. Subramaniam(violin), Bindu Subramaniam (vocals, tambura), Nirmalya Dey (flute), Sanjoy Das (acoustic guitar), Shadrach Soloman (keyboard)
4. “End of the Tunnel”: Dr. L. Subramaniam(violin), Herbie Hancock (keyboard), Ernie Watts (saxophone), Jerry Watts (bass), David Garibaldi (drums)
5. “Lullaby”: Dr. L. Subramaniam(violin), Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam (vocals), Corky Siegel (harmonica), Sanjay Wandrekar (keyboard), Sivamani (drums and percussion)
6. “Times Must Change”: Dr. L. Subramaniam(violin), Larry Coryell (guitar), Premik Russell Tubbs (saxophone), T H Subash Chandran (konnakol), Jerry Watts (bass), Joel Taylor (drums)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.