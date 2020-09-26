We can understand the warped perception of India and Indians that is so prevalent in the West, further encouraged and propagated, unwittingly or otherwise, even by NRIs and Indians born or brought up there. India is always perceived as a part-backward, part-mystical society of patriarchs, women who wear the best of sarees and jewelry but are suppressed, repressed and finally even libidinous, and there are excessive religious dogmas, superstition and subservience to god-men.
Tropes and clichés abound too in “Draupadi Unleashed” — a vision of a young boy who appears as a spiritual messenger to freedom, a woman who is told she is good enough initially only to look at her prospective suitor’s feet and not allow her eyes to meet his (!) and to be “dutiful”, a woman whose early widowhood is “overlooked” by a mother-in-law who, however, does not think of a remarriage for her.
Instead, the two bring up HER daughter as a well-decorated doll who does not have the freedom to express, or even possess, any feelings of her own. Of course, neither lady wears white, as widows were supposed to do then. The implications: rich people then could twist conventions and demonstrate a fraction of progressiveness.
However, the real saga is less about suppression of women in all senses but about their machinations in pre-Independence undivided India in 1915. The location is Quetta, then known as “Little London” and the setting is of a prosperous business family complete with lovely limousines (the best thing in this fanciful and decorated bore-a-thon). There are servants waiting on duty who even have the privilege of waiting in as ear- and eyewitnesses when intimate, important and also uncomfortable family matters are being openly discussed.
Touted to be a women-empowerment movie wherein the teenage heroine Indira (Salena Qureshi) “discovers” herself (finally, after life offers her one terrible experience after another!), the film emerges as a story of ceaseless, immoral and often unrequited lust for women by men, and also vice-versa.
An almost blindingly opulent atmosphere tries to divert us from the cold fact that the film’s conception and execution is a bizarre, sadly incoherent mélange wherein the only aspect to take a beating is brand India, especially circa 2020 when the perception of India has taken a 180 degree turn. Are Indians so bigoted and idiotic that, 105 years ago, they led such vacuous lives where all that mattered was sex, incest (for the global audiences, see?) and in-family politics?
Speaking of sex, even in this department (!), there is no full-fledged on-screen expression (read sequences) of the kind the Western audiences are used to watching. But the interesting part is the amount for forbidden sexual longings. Indira and her kissing cousin Gautam (Taaha Shah) are of the same lineage (their fathers were real brothers!). Gautam’s father Dev is clandestinely involved with Indira’s long-widowed mother Sita (Melanie Chandra), pronounced with a hard “T” as in “Tata” by the contingent of halfway or fully foreign actors! Gautam’s mother Masumi (Azita Ghanizada) is involved with Indira’s fiancé and (later) husband Amar (Dominic Rains), an arrogant and rich brat who tells his fiancé to “behave” herself.
But taking the cake is a family guru, Swamiji (Cas Anvar), who ogles Indira in the first scene and finally tries to get close to her. Indira sees a vision of the same boy her mother would see, and there is some gobbledygook about discovering oneself and one’s future destiny.
Oh, yes, we forgot to mention Amar’s mother (Pooja Batra), who is neglected by her husband (who initially looks so guileless), and Indira’s grandmother Amma (Anna George), who disappears, reappears, disappears again and so on. Did we also tell you that Indira runs away with Gautam for a sex-laden night and then conscience struck her? And the guru, of course, who, at will, singles her out for advice and…er, um…other things?
All this is accompanied by supposedly evocative (but actually oh-so-bland and clichéd) background music and oddball dialogues. Last, but emphatically not the least, is the narrative commentary by the author, on whose book this film is based, with her as co-producer and co-director. This too does not seem to lead anywhere.
Book adapter and co-director Tony Stopperan pulls out all the stops for making a bizarre-to-grotesque movie that ends with the 1945 earthquake that killed half of Quetta. India is not free, but the viewer is finally free from the after-effects of watching this movie.
The cameraman, production designer and costume designers do better than what the film deserves, but the performances are a mixed bag. I liked the cad that Dominic Rains brings out, and I loved Melanie Chandra as Sita (pronounced as I said with a hard “T”). Cas Anvar tries to do a rakish Dev Anand (whom he must never have watched!) but fails. Taaha Shah is lukewarm as Gautam, but Azita Ghanizada scores as the devious Masumi (her name, which means “innocent” belies her nature). Salena Qureshi as Indira is the dumb doll the character is supposed to be, and comes to life on occasion with a charming smile. The rest of the cast is “adequate” as the term goes.
The film isn’t. In fact, it’s “Quetta” drag even for its short length, as it has no breadth or depth.
Rating: *1/2
Produced by: Joseph Restaino, Mohit Sabharwal, Nisha Sabharwal & Tony Stopperan
Written and directed by Tony Stopperan & Nisha Sabharwal
Music by Ahmet Kenan Bilgic
Starring: Salena Qureshi, Dominic Rains, Taaha Shah, Melanie Chandra, Azita Ghanizada, Cas Anwar, Pooja Batra, Kai Gowda, Indigo Sabharwal, Saad Siddiqui & others
