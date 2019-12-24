MUMBAI — With the festive season up and Christmas just around the corner, Jacqueline Fernandez wore white and looked like an absolute vision.
Hailed as “Jacq of Hearts,” Fernandez took to her social media handle and shared, “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas.” Ever since the actress started her YouTube channel, she has been treating her fans with glimpses into her life and positivity.
Often hailed as a positive growth leader, Fernandez recently turned host for international pop sensations Katy Perry and Amanda Cerny on their recent visits to India and shares a great equation with global influencers like Lilly Singh and Huda Kattan.
