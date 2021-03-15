MUMBAI — It takes a lot to make a sequel out of a story whose seemingly total culmination was seen in Part 1, the Hindi version of which,”Drishyam” I had watched. The twists upon twists had all been satisfactory explained and the final solid explosive truth was clearly shown without dotting the “i”s and crossing the “t”s.
This time, this “complete” story is rendered incomplete and is investigated by the cops, including that end-whopper twist, which is now suspected and followed-up. The base is the same: Georgekutty, now a movie theatre owner and aspiring film producer, and then a video library owner, has remained prime suspect in the disappearance of a young man Varun, who is the son of a former inspector-general Geetha (Asha Sarath). Georgekutty will do anything to protect and save his family, and the cops will do anything to get him.
Like the Hindi “Drishyam” (2015), where the first half was woefully slow, in this long film of 153 minutes, one has to go though almost 80 minutes or more of slow motion storytelling, but in the end it is worth it. How the various angles in the first part are turned over on their heads, so to speak, and reopened, are a delight to watch. And the twists are no less…and the end quite different for Varun’s parents.
A very interesting angle comes from screenwriter Vinayachandran (Saikumar), who is scripting Georgekutty’s new film, while the latter’s family of wife Anu (Meena), elder daughter and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) patient Anju (Ansiba Hasaan) and younger daughter Anumol (Esther Anil) are as simple and lovable as before.
Technically “with it,” the film’s strongest points are the dialogues besides the performances. Mohanlal plays the simple, ardent soul artlessly: it’s a great performance that does not look it. The actresses above who play his wife and kids, Asha Sarath as Geetha, Siddique as her husband (perfectly dignified) and Anjali Nair and Sumesh Chandran as Georgekutty’s feuding neighbors besides Murali Gopy as the investigating cop are all excellent. A special mention of Santhi Priya as Georgekutty’s counsel is a must.
Don’t skip this film. It is a triumph in concept, script and direction, irrespective of whether it was originally planned as a sequel or not. I am reducing a half-star for the first 80 minutes of languid storytelling that could have been changed.
Rating: ***1/2
Produced by: Antony Perumbavoor
Directed & Written by: Jeethu Joseph
Music: Anil Johnson
Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Saikumar, K.B. Ganesh Kumar, Ajith Koothattukulam, Sumesh Chandran, Anjali Nair, Kozhikode Narayanan Nair, Santhi Priya, Joy Mathew, Jayashankar and others
