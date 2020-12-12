The plot of “Durgamati,” as we come to know by the end, is quite good. The layers that unfold in the last 30 minutes of the long (for the contents) marathon of 150 minutes-plus yearned for a decent execution that precedes the revelations, twists and counter-twists. We could mention a passing but vital resemblance to two classic films, one from the pre-1960s and one from the millennium, but doing that may mean part spoilers.
Durgamati, by the way, is a wronged queen who seeks revenge on her chief of army, who betrayed her, leading to her suicide. She is said to haunt a decrepit “haveli” (mansion) in which no one now lives. For reasons best known to those who wrote and directed the film, everyone in the vicinity is scared of going near (or in), and yet there is electric supply, a watchman sans hands and his wife as some kind of caretakers. And the venue is selected by the CBI (!!!!) as a place to shift murder-accused IAS officer Chanchal Chauhan (Bhumi Pednekar) temporarily for interrogation.
Chanchal has murdered fiancé Shakti (Karan Kapadia), a foreign-returned altruist and social worker. Before her arrest, she was secretary to Minister Ishwar Prasad (Arshad Warsi), who is the last word in what a politician should not be—he is incorruptible, cleaner than clean and simple and humble. The CBI suspects a rat with Prasad and wants to grill Chanchal, who is devoted to him. Officer Satakashi Ganguly (Mahie Gill), shown to be a Bengali only because she mixes genders in her grammar, feels she might come clean on him.
Alone in the haunted mansion, Chanchal, a non-believer in ghosts, is terrified and physically assaulted by weird forces. A tantric and a psychologist are called as the cops video-watch her behavior along with the seemingly supernatural proceedings. During the questioning, Satakshi realizes that Chanchal will not be able to help them, and concludes that Ishwar must be what he comes across. But is he really as clean? After all, a dozen thefts of temple idols have taken place whenever the politician has visited temples or nearby places.
The film’s director does not bother about details—Chanchal’s hair and make-up are too perfect for a convict’s, the glitches mentioned above are not given attention, the first twist in the tale involving Satakashi’s kid daughter seems a tad far-fetched and many incidents are not really convincing, given the final denouement.
Arshad Warsi as Ishwar Prasad emerges as the bulwark of the film—an error considering that the film centers around Chanchal, whose alter-ego seems to be Durgamati. Bhumi Pednekar is “normal” as Chanchal but fails to meet the demands of Durgamati or the latter developments. She is unconvincing, even hysterical, and makes us forcefully remember Vidya Balan’s mastery in “Bhool Bhulaiya.” Jisshu Sengupta is good, but Karan Kapadia fails to convince. Mahie Gill does well, but her character has been scripted erratically. The actor playing the watchman’s wife and the watchman himself are alright.
The film may not be a disaster like “Laxmii” from Cape of Good Films, but it is just alright. The grip is there, but all told, the film gets just passing marks.
Rating: **1/2
Produced by: Cape of Good Films, Bhushan Kumar, Krishen Kumar & Vikram Malhotra
Directed by: G. Ashok
Written by: G. Ashok, Shweta J. More & Ravindra Randhawa
Music: Tanishk Bagchi, Naman Adhikari, Abhinav Sharma & Malini Awasthi
Starring: Arshad Warsi, Bhumi Pednekar, Mahie Gill, Jisshu Sengupta, Karan Kapadia, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Tanya Abrol, Dhanraj, Amit Behl, Sadanand Patil, Brij Bhushan Shukla, Sangeeta Srivastava, Ajay Pal Singh, Shubhankar Dixit, Paritosh Acharya, Muskaan Lalwani & others
