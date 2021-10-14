NEW DELHI — IPO-bound edtech major Byju's has temporarily halted advertisements featuring its brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as his son Aryan Khan undergoes a drug bust probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
Reliable sources told IANS Oct. 9 that Byju's has stopped all ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan, apparently after social media users criticized the edtech company for endorsing ads featuring the actor, who has been Byju's brand ambassador since 2017.
When reached, a spokesperson for Byju's declined to comment on the matter.
Byju's is on an acquisition spree this year. Overall, it has acquired nine businesses this year. The edtech giant is also exploring an initial public offering, which could value the company at around $40 billion-$45 billion.
Shah Rukh Khan has over 42 million followers on Twitter and 26.5 million followers on Facebook-owned Instagram.
The criticism came in the wake of arrests after a high-drama rave party raid on Cordelia Cruise ship during the Mumbai-Goa voyage by the NCB on Oct. 2.
In a major setback for Shah Rukh's son Aryan, a Mumbai court Oct. 8 rejected his bail plea, and of two others who were among the eight arrested.
