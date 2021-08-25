“Ek Duaa” tackles both gender discrimination and the related pre-natal sex determination (banned in India since over 25 years now!) and female foeticide. It hard-hittingly looks at how sections of the people flout the laws and still get these tests done from unscrupulous doctors. It also makes a strong case for economically compromised sections of society wanting more and more (male) kids in the hope of getting more earning members later rather than a good life in present times and a well-developed upbringing for children irrespective of gender. And how, yet again, it is usually the traditional woman who is the female child’s biggest enemy!
So far, so praiseworthy! But the execution, unlike ALL of Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s cinematic enterprises to date, falls woefully short. Here is where Mukherjee, probably, tries to outgrow his yen for realistic and niche cinema and half-tries the mainstream movie ground. But like all such schools of filmmakers (barring a stray exception), he does not succeed.
Briefly, this is the story of a Muslim family headed by cabbie Suleman (Rajveer Ankur Singh), who lives with his mother (Sunita Shirole—a brilliant performer!), wife Abida (Esha Deol) and a son. To be sure, there is the fancifully named daughter Dua (Barbie Sharma), who is unimaginably cute, but is ignored by hubby, brother and grandma. Abida is the only one who cares for her, gets her gifts, looks after the girl who is not even permitted to go to school!
And soon, it is time that the mother convinces her son to have a male child, complete with a sex determination test. And in all this hangs a tale, whose unexpected side is the only highlight of this overlong-at-45-minutes short film.
So what ails the film besides its length and the overall effect? One, the inherent illogic: the opening sequence shows Abida in the market, where everyone complains that she has not paid them, whether it is the meat merchant or the vegetable seller and more. But her family seems to be rather comfortably off at her level, with a neat and tidy house, the son going to a good school, her father using his cab (which he has to repair frequently and afford that as well!) for his family’s needs!
On the one hand, he does not heed his well-wisher’s suggestion to sell off the cab and join a company for a better living, but he is gullible and mindless enough to take his mother’s suggestion of another child, even if there is a token protest to his overbearing mother that he would prefer a good life and education for one child rather than just bring many into the world.
The second, even worse, error is that apart from Shirole, Mukherjee does not get the support of good performers. Esha Deol Takhtani seems more than a bit uncomfortable with her own character and is just adequate in some of the scenes, like in the maternity clinic. Rajveer Ankur Singh is not even adequate. He seems to have the same expression and body language in every scene, and Esha and he, when together, look like total strangers rather than come across as a couple. Barbie Sharma has to merely look cute, which she does, effortlessly.
The son, the friend and the relative are alright, ditto the technical side, and Mukherjee seems to be honing his skills as a director further. But he is saddled with a script that is wanting at every level (despite the surprise climax element) and its approval is clearly his doing! A mainstream approach isn’t a “cakewalk,” to use a title very familiar to the Esha Deol-Ram Kamal Mukherjee team!
However, because of the praiseworthy collection of messages and issues as well as the fabulous performance by Sunita Shirole as the villain of the piece, and the masterstroke at the end, the film is adequate—the intentions praiseworthy even if the execution is not. Mukherjee’s earlier films have been much more.
Rating: **1/2
Produced by: Aritra Das, Sarbani Mukherjee, Esha Deol Takhtani & Bharat Takhtani
Directed by: Ram Kamal Mukherjee
Written by: Avinash Mukherjee
Music: Shhailendra Kkumar & Dhurbo Paul
Starring: Esha Deol Takhtani, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Sunita Shirole, Barbie Sharma & others
