MUMBAI — “Ek Duuje Ke Liye,” the biggest hit of 1981 and one of the highest grossers of that decade, introduced Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri to the Hindi screen, making them famous instantly in Hindi cinema. 40 years later, Agnihotri’s son, actor Tanuj Virwani, who has not been successful in films but is doing well on the Web, has revealed that his family acquired the rights to the film many years ago.
Virwani said, “‘Ek Duuje Ke Liye’ was a super-hit film. It is an evergreen love story and, a few years ago, we felt that it should be remade, so we bought the rights. The plan to remake it was in process, but I got busy with my OTT projects. As of now, the plan to make ‘Ek Duuje Ke Liye 2’ is on hold, but we plan to make it someday.”
The actor paradoxically stated that he is not in favor of remaking cult movies. “When a film becomes a big hit, it should be left alone. Unless you really have a great script, one should not tamper with it,” he told Bombay Times. “I remember how a masterpiece like “Shaukeen” directed by the legendary Basu Chatterjee, which had my mother in an important role along with Mithun Chakraborty, Utpal Dutt and Ashok Kumar, was a big hit. Then it was remade as ‘The Shaukeens’ and my mother even had a cameo in it. While it was a good effort, I preferred the original film.” The latter film was a washout at the box-office.
Virwani added, “If we remake the film, it is important that audiences connect with the script, because content has changed a lot in the past 30 years and audiences’ tastes have changed, too. But this film is especially close to my mother’s heart. The movie was based on tragic love, which is an eternal topic. Love is such a pure emotion that two people can fall in love with each other even if they don’t understand each other’s language. These issues still make sense as parents tend to get their children to forget their love if the caste, religion etc don’t match.”
He told the media, “Certain changes will be made in the script to suit today’s times. We will begin shooting either end of this year or early next year. I would like my mother to act in the film, too, but a lot depends on the script which is still being written.”
However, we wonder about Agnihotri’s statement to this writer a decade ago: “Though it was my debut Hindi film, it remains my most happening film, because I worked with the very best in every department, be it my hero, director, producer, technical team or music.”
So, even if we grant an equally charismatic new lead pair, who will replace director-writer K. Balachander, dialogues writer Inder Raj Anand, lyricist Anand Bakshi, singers Lata Mangeshkar and S.P. Balasubramaniam and composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal?
