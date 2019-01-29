MUMBAI—“Super Dancer Chapter 3,” the homegrown dance reality show of Sony Entertainment Television, has garnered impressive ratings. The Top 12 contestants from across the country are working hard to give their best performance.
The ensemble cast of “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” visited the show for their movie promotion. Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were impressed by the performances and could not stop praising the contestants for their brilliant performances.
Anil Kapoor performed with the kids, while the fathers of the contestants did a special performance for Chawla! The contestants were glad that they could showcase their talent to these stalwarts.
It was also time for old friends to meet as Shilpa Shetty, who is a judge on the show, met her one-time co-star (in Kapoor’s co-production “Badhaai Ho Badhaai” and “Rishtey”) and posed with him. Rajkummar Rao, meanwhile, also interacted with Anurag Basu, who now directs him in his next film.
