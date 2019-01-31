MUMBAI—It is celebration time in the Kapoor household as the country’s most successful film and television producer, Ekta Kapoor, welcomes home her newborn baby boy via surrogacy.
It is learned that Kapoor was extremely keen to carry her child, but that was not possible. Dr. Nandita Palshetkar, who guided her throughout the process, said, “Ekta came to me some years back to become a mother. We tried to help her get pregnant with multiple cycles of IUI and also multiple cycles of IVF, but we were unsuccessful. Hence we had to take the help of the technique of surrogacy nine months back at our Bloom IVF centre. The child was born on Jan. 27.”
The boy has been named Ravie Kapoor after Ekta’s father, Jeetendra’s name. It is for the first time that a female celebrity from Hindi films has chosen the route of surrogacy and become a single mom.
Kapoor was keenly involved in the entire process. She would take constant updates about the mother’s and baby’s health at every stage from the doctor. It was her pure determination to become a mother that made this happen. A couple of years ago, brother Tusshar also became a father via surrogacy.
An ecstatic Kapoor shared, “By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me. Everything in life doesn’t go the way you want it to, but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine, and today, I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can’t wait to begin this new journey of being a mother. I would like to thank Dr. Nandita Palshetkar under whose constant support and guidance, I was able to fulfill my dream.”
